Sunny morning in Bengaluru but rain could still affect RCB-CSK match

There was good news in store for Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans as most of Bengaluru had blue skies and sunshine on Saturday morning.

There has been a significant rain threat to RCB's match against Chennai Super Kings, a game that will decide who joins Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

In central Bengaluru, where the Chinnaswamy Stadium is located, there was no overnight rain, and the sun was out in the morning. The forecast for the evening still looks bleak with a 60% chance of rain around the match start time, which is 7.30pm. The Indian Meteorological Department is predicting a "generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers".

The forecast for match eve was also cloudy with rain and thunderstorms expected in the evening. While it did remain cloudy, the rain never arrived in central Bengaluru and both RCB and CSK practised for over an hour without any disruption. The city has received consistent rainfall over the last couple of weeks after a spell of uncharacteristically hot weather. However, it has remained relatively dry in most places over the last three days.

Even if it does rain, the Chinnaswamy Stadium has an excellent drainage system and is one of the few grounds in India with a subsurface aeration system, which allows play to begin 30 minutes after the rain stops.

RCB's chances of making the playoffs will end in case of a washout. After losing seven of their first eight matches, they made a sterling comeback, winning their next five games. They are currently on 12 points and a net run rate of 0.387, while CSK are on 14 with an NRR of 0.538. To go past CSK's NRR and make it to the playoffs, assuming a score of 200, RCB need to beat CSK by 18 runs or chase down the target with about 11 balls to spare. A truncated game will make that task tougher.

"The good thing is that it is crystal clear what we need to do," Malolan Rangarajan , RCB's head of scouting, said on the eve of the game. "Doesn't matter if it is a 20-over game or a five, six-over game. For us, it might be 3.1 or 3.4 [the number of overs in which RCB may have to chase the target in case of a five-over game] because there are other intricacies within that. We are not going to be going inside thinking we need to restrict 18 runs or 11 balls. We are going to go there, try to stay consistent with what we have done."

For CSK, the equation is simple: a win, a washout, or even a narrow defeat is enough for them to make it to the final four.