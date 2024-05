Sunny morning in Bengaluru but rain could still affect RCB-CSK match

"The good thing is that it is crystal clear what we need to do," Malolan Rangarajan , RCB's head of scouting, said on the eve of the game. "Doesn't matter if it is a 20-over game or a five, six-over game. For us, it might be 3.1 or 3.4 [the number of overs in which RCB may have to chase the target in case of a five-over game] because there are other intricacies within that. We are not going to be going inside thinking we need to restrict 18 runs or 11 balls. We are going to go there, try to stay consistent with what we have done."