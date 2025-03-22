Youngest captains in the IPL

IPL captaincy debut: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals, Jaipur, 2011

Age: 22 years 187 days

Kohli was appointed full-time RCB skipper only in 2013, but he got his first taste of leadership two years earlier when Daniel Vettori sat out of RCB's game against Rajasthan Royals with a knee problem. Kohli, already a regular in the Indian team, was the natural successor. He kickstarted his captaincy career with back-to-back wins but then endured a 111-run trouncing at the hands of Kings XI Punjab. In all, he captained RCB in 143 games in the IPL.

IPL captaincy debut: Pune Warriors vs RCB, Pune, 2012

Age: 22 years 344 days

Long before he established himself as a great batter, Smith served as Pune Warriors captain for one match towards the end of IPL 2012. Smith had gone unsold in the auction that year, but Warriors, who boycotted the auction over disagreements with the BCCI, signed him before the season began. At the fag end of a poor season for Warriors, in which they finished bottom of the league, the misfiring Sourav Ganguly stepped down, and Smith, who had captained Sydney Sixers in the previous Big Bash League season, took over. A few years later, Smith went on to captain Royals and Rising Pune Supergiant.

IPL captaincy debut: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils, Delhi, 2010

Age: 23 years 112 days

MS Dhoni was hit on the arm by a rising Shane Bond delivery and sidelined for a few days during the 2010 season, and Raina, Chennai's leading batter in the previous two editions, stepped in for three games. In his first game as the CSK captain, he scored a vital 49 not out in a tall chase against DD, but CSK lost their next two games under him. Raina's services were needed just twice more for CSK, in 2019, but he did captain Gujarat Lions for their two seasons, in 2016 and 2017.

Riyan Parag will become the fifth-youngest captain in the IPL • BCCI

IPL captaincy debut: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2025

Age: 23 years 133 days

Parag has been in the IPL for six years, but he is still only 23 and is set to captain Rajasthan Royals in their first three games of IPL 2025 as Sanju Samson, recovering from finger surgery, will play purely as a batter. Parag, who has captained his domestic side Assam in 23 matches across formats, had a breakthrough 2024 - he scored 573 runs in the IPL and made his India debut. Leading Royals in Samson's absence seems like a just reward.

IPL captaincy debut: DD vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi, 2018

Age: 23 years 142 days