Karun Nair, Shreyas Gopal move out of Karnataka

Nair, the former Karnataka captain, scored 11 hundred and 16 fifties in first-class cricket for the state, with a best of 328 in the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy final against Tamil Nadu. The weight of those runs in only his second season put him in contention for a slot in the national side, with a Test debut coming a year later, against England, a series in which he became only the second Indian to score a triple-hundred in Test cricket.