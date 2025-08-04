Rain forecast for final day of The Oval Test, but will it affect the result?
It will take a lot of rain to stop England from scoring 35 runs or India from taking four wickets
After the climax of The Oval Test spilled over into the final day because of poor light and rain in what has been a thrilling five-Test series, it's fair to wonder what the weather on the 25th and last day of the series will be like.
There is rain around, but there's no reason to believe there won't be time to get a result.
Both England and India currently have a clear shot at victory, which keeps the possibilities of 2-2 or 3-1 still open. While England are just 35 runs away from lifting the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, India need another four wickets, including that of Chris Woakes, who is ready to bat one-handed if needed despite a suspected dislocated shoulder, which is in a sling.
The weather forecast for Monday in London says it will mostly be cloudy and breezy with a couple of showers in the afternoon, expected around 2pm local time (6.30pm IST). If the first session is clear, with an 11am local time (3.30pm IST) start, the Test shouldn't go into the afternoon. According to BBC Weather, there is some chance of rain even around 1pm local time, which, again, might not affect the outcome.
The weather has been a feature of this Test - it has rained on three of the four days so far. In the dying moments of the final session of the fourth day, it was bad light that forced the players off the field at around 5.30pm local time, when at least half-an-hour's play was still left, apart from the extended half-hour which allows action to go on till 6.30pm. It started to rain soon after the players went off and stumps were finally called at 6.01pm.