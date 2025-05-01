Mohammad Amir returns to Essex for Vitality Blast campaign

Mohammad Amir, the Pakistan left-arm seamer, has rejoined Essex for this season's Vitality Blast campaign.

Amir, 33, previously featured for the club for three seasons from 2017, claiming 24 wickets in 21 matches, including 10 at 20.10 in 2019, when Essex - as County Champions - went on to win the Blast final and complete the double.

For Pakistan, he has claimed 71 wickets at 21.64 in 62 T20Is, up to and including the 2024 T20 World Cup in June last year. He will arrive at Chelmsford having represented Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, for whom he has taken seven wickets in six matches.

"I am very excited to join Essex once again," Amir said. "I have always enjoyed my time at this club where I feel at home and the love I received from the team and the amazing supporters was overwhelming.

"I look forward to contributing to the team and hopefully help the club achieve success this season."

Chris Silverwood, Essex's director of cricket, was instrumental in the signing of Amir in his first stint as the club head coach in 2017, and said: "We are thrilled to welcome Mo back to Chelmsford and are very excited to see him in Essex colours again.

"I know the experience and skillset he brings having worked with him with here before. He will certainly strengthen what is an already strong squad for our T20 Blast campaign this season."