Playing against the home side, he brought up his century in 33 balls, thus bettering Nepal's Kushal Malla's record by one ball. In all, Loftie-Eaton scored 101 off 36 balls, which included 11 fours and eight sixes. The 92 runs he scored in boundaries were also the most by a batter in T20Is.

Malla's feat had come during the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, when Nepal had smashed 314 for 3 against Mongolia . It was the same match in which Dipendra Singh Airee had hit the fastest T20I fifty, off nine balls.

After opting to bat, Namibia were 62 for 3 in the 11th over when Loftie-Eaton came out to bat. He got going by hitting two sixes and a four in the first six balls he faced, and reached his fifty in 18 balls.

Along with Malan Kruger, he added 135 off 52 balls for the fourth wicket to power Namibia to 206 for 4. Kruger, who had opened the innings, remained unbeaten on 59 off 48 balls.