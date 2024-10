SA20 2025 auction: Hendricks fetches highest bid; Super Kings sign Pathirana as wildcard

Super Kings spent R 175,000 each on allrounders Wihan Lubbe and Evan Jones in set three. Both Lubbe and Jones had been part of Paarl Royals in the past. Super Kings also recruited New Zealand allrounder Doug Bracewell for his base price of R 175,000 in the express set. Bracewell will return to Super Kings, having been part of their side as a replacement player for Romario Shepherd in SA20 2024. The 34-year-old had recently given up his domestic contract with Central Districts to become a T20 freelancer and hence will not feature in New Zealand's Super Smash, which will also overlap with the SA20.