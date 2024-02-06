South Africa hopeful of Kapp for crucial second ODI against Australia

The visitors retain belief they can challenge Australia in the ODIs despite the huge margin in the opening game

South Africa are hopeful that star allrounder Marizanne Kapp will be able to take her place in the second ODI against Australia in Sydney following the blow on the arm that forced her to retire hurt in the opening match

Completing the second run that took her to fifty in Adelaide, Kapp was struck on the left arm by a throw from the outfield and couldn't continue her innings or bowl in Australia's chase. She went to hospital for scans which cleared her of a fracture.

Kapp did not train on Tuesday in what was an optional session and a South Africa spokesperson said she will be assessed again before the game at North Sydney Oval on Wednesday. South Africa need to win to stay in the ODI series and to avoid the points margin in the multi-format contest - currently 6-2 - becoming too wide to bridge.

With the blow being on her left arm, if Kapp is deemed fit to play she should be able to undertake her full role as an allrounder.

South Africa were comprehensively outplayed in the opening match in Adelaide, bundled out for 105 with collapses either side of Kapp's innings before Australia chased the runs in 19 overs. They let the immediate emotions of the loss settle before dissecting the result and retain the belief they can compete with the home side across in the one-day format.

"It was a hard pill to swallow, I don't want to lie," Masabata Klaas said. "But then we took the positives, and we're going forward. We still have two more games to go, so it can turn out our way in the coming two games.

"Definitely, I believe we can [beat Australia]," she added. "We are a strong team and we have matchwinners."

Australia allrounder Ashleigh Gardner was expecting a response from them in the second ODI having been pushed hard in the T20I series which finished 2-1.

"The way our two opening bowlers started us off [in Adelaide] really set the tone for the rest of the game," she said. "We know that they are certainly not going to fall over tomorrow and no doubt [will] come [out] as they have especially during those T20s."

Meanwhile, on a personal level, Gardner was confident she is starting to find some of her best batting form again after a period where her bowling has become the dominant part of her game and was a key to her taking out the Belinda Clark Medal last week.

Gardner, who had a relatively underwhelming WBBL for Sydney Sixers and a lean time in India amid limited chances to build an innings, was encouraged by the way she batted in the deciding T20I in Hobart when an undefeated 26 off 17 balls ensured Australia iced their chase.

"With the way the bowling's going at the moment, it's been the most consistent part of my game," she said. "With the bat it's about being really clear what my role is and what the scenario needs from me. That's something I've gone away from in probably the last few months where I'm trying to hit my way out of a bit of a form slump.