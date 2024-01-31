Sri Lanka name uncapped Gunasekara, Rathnayake and Udara for Afghanistan Test

Gunasekara has been selected partly on the back of good form in the ongoing National Super League (NSL) four-day competition. In two matches over the last two weeks, Gunasekara has taken eight wickets at an average of 16.5. Rathnayake, meanwhile, has been chosen based on a larger body of work - he has in the past been impressive in the Sri Lanka A side. This is the second Test squad Rathnayake has been selected in, though he is yet to represent Sri Lanka.