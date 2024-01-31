Sri Lanka name uncapped Gunasekara, Rathnayake and Udara for Afghanistan Test
Pathum Nissanka, Dilshan Madushanka and Kusal Perera have been left out
Uncapped right-arm seamers Chamika Gunasekara and Milan Rathnayake have been named in Sri Lanka's squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, starting on Friday. Also in the mix are opener Lahiru Udara, and batting allrounder Kamindu Mendis.
Omitted, meanwhile, is Pathum Nissanka, who was part of Sri Lanka's last Test squad, though he has not played a Test since the middle of 2022. Dilshan Madushanka, who is currently in the UAE playing in the ILT20, is not in this squad either. The same goes for Kusal Perera.
This is the first Test squad named by Sri Lanka's new selection committee, headed by Upul Tharanga. The match, which starts on Friday, will also be Dhananjaya de Silva's first as captain.
Elsewhere, there are no major surprises. Dimuth Karunaratne and Nishan Madushka are likely to open the batting, as they did against Pakistan last year, with Kusal Mendis likely at No. 3, and Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, and de Silva coming in lower down. Sadeera Samarawickrama may take the gloves again.
On the bowling front, Sri Lanka are likely to go with Ramesh Mendis and Prabath Jayasuriya as their primary spin options, with the likes of Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando to choose from on the seam-bowling front. Left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama, who had taken 11 wickets on debut in 2021 but has had less impressive outings since then, has not been named in the squad.
Gunasekara has been selected partly on the back of good form in the ongoing National Super League (NSL) four-day competition. In two matches over the last two weeks, Gunasekara has taken eight wickets at an average of 16.5. Rathnayake, meanwhile, has been chosen based on a larger body of work - he has in the past been impressive in the Sri Lanka A side. This is the second Test squad Rathnayake has been selected in, though he is yet to represent Sri Lanka.
Udara, who has also not played a Test, gets into the squad having also impressed at the NSL recently. He had hit 100 and 72 against a Galle attack featuring Ramesh Mendis and Rathnayake, in the last fortnight.
Afghanistan are without Rashid Khan for this Test. This is the first time these teams will play a Test against each other.
Sri Lanka squad for Test against AfghanistanDhananjaya de Silva (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Udara, Chamika Gunasekara, Milan Rathnayake
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf