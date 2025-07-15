Matches (18)
Feature

Switch Hit: Nice 'n' Spicy

England and India served up a treat at Lord's, leaving the series delicately poised. Alan Gardner was joined by Sid Monga and Vish Ehantharajah to discuss what went down

ESPNcricinfo staff
15-Jul-2025 • 5 hrs ago
Spirit of cricket! Harry Brook consoles Mohammed Siraj, England vs India, 3rd Test, Lord's, fifth day, July 14, 2025

Harry Brook consoles Mohammed Siraj  •  Getty Images

England and India served up a Test match for the ages at Lord's, one that was eventually won by 22 runs deep into the final day as the hosts took a 2-1 lead with two to play. With the dust still settling on the closest contest of the series, Alan Gardner was joined by Sidharth Monga and Vithushan Ehantharajah to pick through all the goodness - from honours board appearances for Joe Root, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul, to Jofra Archer's comeback, Ravindra Jadeja's herocis, Ben Stokes' juju and the welcome return of on-field needle as the tour reaches its pointy end.
IndiaEnglandEngland vs IndiaICC World Test ChampionshipIndia tour of England

