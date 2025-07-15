Switch Hit: Nice 'n' Spicy
England and India served up a treat at Lord's, leaving the series delicately poised. Alan Gardner was joined by Sid Monga and Vish Ehantharajah to discuss what went down
England and India served up a Test match for the ages at Lord's, one that was eventually won by 22 runs deep into the final day as the hosts took a 2-1 lead with two to play. With the dust still settling on the closest contest of the series, Alan Gardner was joined by Sidharth Monga and Vithushan Ehantharajah to pick through all the goodness - from honours board appearances for Joe Root, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul, to Jofra Archer's comeback, Ravindra Jadeja's herocis, Ben Stokes' juju and the welcome return of on-field needle as the tour reaches its pointy end.