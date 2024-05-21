Afghanistan appoint Bravo as bowling consultant for T20 World Cup
He will join the team during their ten-day preparatory camp in St Kitts and Nevis
The Afghanistan Cricket Board has appointed former West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo as their bowling consultant for the 2024 T20 World Cup, to be held in the Caribbean and the USA. Afghanistan have already arrived in St Kitts and Nevis and are expected to begin a ten-day preparatory camp, during which Bravo will join the team.
Bravo, part of the two-time T20 World Cup-winning West Indies side, called time on his international career after the 2021 T20 World Cup but continues to play in T20 leagues around the world. Earlier this year, he featured in the ILT20, where he played for the eventual champions MI Emirates. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 625 scalps in 573 games.
Apart from his playing experience, Bravo is also the bowling coach of five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings, a position he took over after retiring from the IPL in December 2022.
Afghanistan play their first warm-up game against Oman on May 29 followed by the second one on May 31 against Scotland. At the World Cup, Afghanistan are placed in Group C alongside West Indies, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Uganda. They start their campaign against Uganda on June 5 in Providence.
Kieron Pollard, another former West Indies player, will be at the England camp having been appointed their assistant coach for the tournament.