Injured Taskin Ahmed named in Bangladesh's T20 World Cup squad

Taskin, who suffered a side strain during the recent series against Zimbabwe, will receive treatment for the next few weeks

Taskin Ahmed has been named in Bangladesh's 15-member squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup despite his injury. Taskin, who has also been named vice-captain, suffered a side strain during the recent series against Zimbabwe and will receive treatment for the next few weeks to get fit before the tournament starts next month.

Taskin suffered the injury before the fifth T20I against Zimbabwe on May 12 and missed the match as a result. He was named Player of the Series for his eight wickets in four games. Bangladesh chief selector Gazi Ashraf said the BCB's medical team is confident of Taskin's recovery before the start of the tournament.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the team that also includes Shakib Al Hasan, who has played every T20 World Cup since the inaugural edition in 2007. Litton Das has also found a place in the squad despite his poor form in white-ball cricket this year.

Bangladesh have also picked young right-arm pacer Tanzim Hasan over Mohammad Saifuddin, with Ashraf saying that the call was taken after assessing the duo's performances in the Zimbabwe series. Saifuddin had taken 15 wickets in the BPL and eight against Zimbabwe, while Tanzim has 12 wickets in these two competitions. Ashraf said that Saifuddin's lack of yorkers in the death overs against Zimbabwe was one of the reasons he was left out.

"We kept Saifuddin in the squad that we submitted to the ICC on April 30," Ashraf said. "We wanted to observe and analyse Saifuddin's performance in the Zimbabwe series. But when we considered what the team needs at the moment, Tanzim was ahead of Saifuddin. It was a close call between the two.

"We saw Tanzim against Sri Lanka. His dedication and hunger kept him ahead. He is also a good fielder. We didn't see enough yorkers in the death overs from Saifuddin. He did it in domestic cricket but didn't do it in against Zimbabwe. Some of his short-pitched balls went over the batters' head. He was the only player who got changed from the squad we submitted to ICC on April 30."

Ashraf also backed Litton to return to form after he had scored just 79 runs in six T20Is against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

"We needed a wicketkeeper-batter to replace Litton," Ashraf said. "We need two wicketkeepers in the squad, also considering the concussion sub situation. We discussed Anamul Haque Bijoy in this equation. But despite his poor form, we put our trust in Litton. He has been working on his batting."

Bangladesh are set to tour USA for a three-match T20I series in May to prepare for the big tournament. Taskin will not be part of the series.

Bangladesh open their T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on June 8 in Dallas.