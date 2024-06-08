Imad Wasim in significant doubt for India game due to suspected rib injury

Imad's potential unavailability for the game is a problem Pakistan could do without. In his absence, they have struggled to balance the side. They decided to go into the game against USA with an out-of-form Azam Khan and Shadab Khan as the only specialist spinner, despite lingering concerns about his ability with the ball.

On his return earlier this year, he made it clear he was not signing a central contract, and had only returned for this particular World Cup. However, now that Pakistan already seem to be flirting with an early exit, it remains unclear how much Imad will actually be able to participate in his international swansong.