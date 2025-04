Fatima Sana's hilarious Punjabi mix-up

The 2025 Women's ODI World Cup will be played in India between September 26 and November 2. Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka, apart from hosts India, have already qualified for the competition. The last two spots will be decided through the Qualifier, which began in Lahore earlier this month. Bangladesh and Pakistan are currently leading the points table of the Qualifier with six points each from three matches. West Indies have so far won only one of their three matches while Ireland have won one out of four.