How many Aussies have played for Chennai Super Kings? Can Nathan Ellis guess?
Eleven Australians have worn the yellow Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey before fast bowler Nathan Ellis made his franchise debut last month, in a four-wicket win against Mumbai Indians (MI). Can he guess them all?
He starts strong, guessing some of the Aussies who have played the most matches for CSK: Shane Watson (43), Michael Hussey (64), George Bailey (four) and Doug Bollinger (41). Ellis stumbles a bit after that, wondering if Mitchell Johnson played for them. In six IPL seasons, Johnson played 54 matches, but none for CSK - Kings XI Punjab (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and MI.
After a lot of mulling, Ellis guesses David Hussey, who played five matches for CSK in 2014. It takes a bit of prompting, with clues like "big guy", for him to remember the CSK stalwart, Matthew Hayden, who, along with Watson and Mike Hussey, makes up the list of Australians to score 1000-plus runs for CSK.
He also guesses Dirk Nannes, who played five games for CSK in 2013, and Josh Hazlewood, who took 12 wickets in 12 matches across two seasons, 11 of those in the title-winning campaign in 2021.
Among the players he recalls, Ellis says he would have liked to have played alongside Bollinger. "I think he would have been fun to play with and fun to be around."
Were you able to guess the names of the three players that he missed? Ben Hilfenhaus (21 matches), Ben Laughlin and John Hastings (two each in 2013 and 2014 respectively).
CSK have had a very poor IPL 2025, sitting at the bottom of the points table after winning only two of their nine matches so far. They next play Punjab Kings, tonight (April 30).