Playing his last season at the age of 38, Dinesh Karthik did not stop improving. For the last five IPL seasons, he was one of the best hitters against pace in the death overs. This year, he unlocked his potential against spin, too. He smashed 63 off 38 balls against spinners without getting out even once. That gave him a strike rate of 165.78 - his highest ever against spin in an IPL season. His previous best was 160 in 2008, but since then he had never crossed 140. His overall tally of 326 runs this season, at a strike rate of 187.35, briefly put him in contention for India's T20 World Cup squad as well, but that was not to be.