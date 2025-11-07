Gardner takes captaincy step with Sydney Sixers leadership

The transition signals a new era after Perry had captained Sixers since the inaugural season in 2015-16, yielding back-to-back titles in the second and third seasons of WBBL. But Sixers' status as an on-field powerhouse has faded away having failed to qualify for the finals in five of the past six seasons.

It is a major reset for Sixers under the fresh leadership of Gardner and new head coach Matthew Mott, the former coach of the Australia women's team and England men's white-ball sides.

Gardner, 28, has been an integral part of the Sixers from the start, holding the club record for games (135) and wickets (102), while also sitting third for runs (2607). She has long been viewed as an Australia captain in the making, particularly impressing over the years in promoting Indigenous culture and history.

Gardner should be in the mix to succeed Alyssa Healy , who confirmed the recent ODI World Cup would be her last in that format. Earlier this year, Gardner was the vice-captain on the T20I tour of New Zealand, where Tahlia McGrath captained in Healy's absence.

Her Sixers appointment follows being handed the captaincy of Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League and Trent Rockets in the Hundred.

"I'm honoured to be appointed captain of the Sydney Sixers, a club I've proudly represented for my whole career," Gardner said. "Over the past decade I've learned from some amazing leaders, including Pez [ Perry] and Midge [Healy] at the Sixers, and I can't wait to lead the team."

Perry, 35, will remain at Sixers for at least the next three seasons. "It's been an immense pleasure to have the opportunity to lead the Sixers over the last ten years," she said.

"Ash has offered so much to Sixers on-and-off the field and her strong interest in giving her best as a leader will be an exciting starting point for our team this season."

Healy will miss Sixers' season-opener due to a minor thumb injury sustained in the World Cup semi-final. The injury will be monitored when she returns to training next week.

Sixers start their campaign against Perth Scorchers on Sunday at the WACA.