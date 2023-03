Rohit returns as India aim to wrap up another series win

On Friday, Mitchell Starc showed why he is such a force in ODI cricket. His new-ball spell, during which he dismissed Virat Kohli, Suryakumar and Shubman Gill, made Australia favourites to defend 188, before they were denied by KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. Given Starc no longer plays in the IPL - 2015 was his last season - he will like to acquaint himself as much as possible with the Indian conditions before the World Cup.