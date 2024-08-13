Naseem, Hamza three-fors skittle Bangladesh A for 122

Mahmudul was the only Bangladesh A batter to show fight as the rest of the unit crumbled

Pakistan A 2 for 0 trail Bangladesh A 122 (Mahmudul 65, Naseem 3-24, Hamza 3-33, Rameez 2-41) by 120 runs

Fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Mir Hamza picked three wickets apiece as Pakistan A bowled out Bangladesh A for just 122 in 44.3 overs on the opening day of the first four-day clash in Islamabad on Monday.

After the start was delayed by a wet outfield, Bangladesh A won the toss and elected to bat. But, they had no answers to Naseem and Hamza who tore through the top order. Only opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy thwarted the Pakistan attack to an extent by scoring 65 as the others crumbled around him on a pitch offering help to the fast bowlers.

Naseem returned to the red-ball format after a while having suffered an injury during last year's Asia Cup. He returned figures of 3 for 24 in 8.3 overs while his new ball partner, left-arm fast bowler Hamza took 3 for 33 in 11. While Naseem picked up the wickets of captain Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque and Rejaur Rahman Raja, Hamza nabbed Zakir Hasan, Shahadat Hossain and Nayeem Hasan.

Bangladesh A were reduced to 53 for 3 before a brief partnership ensued. The fourth wicket fell on 91 following which the visitors suffered a collapse which saw them slip to 110 for 9 and eventually be bowled out for 122. Along with Naseem and Hamza, fast bowler Mohammad Rameez also chipped in with two wickets while allrounder Umar Amin picked the key wicket of Mahmudul.

Pakistan A could only bat for two overs before bad light forced an early end to the already reduced day's play. They ended on 2 for no loss with Saim Ayub and Muhammad Huraira at the crease.