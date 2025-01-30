Matches (14)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
Super Smash (2)
Women's U19 T20 WC (3)
Women's Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)
Khulna vs Rangpur, 39th Match at Dhaka, BPL, Jan 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
39th Match, Mirpur, January 30, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
What will be the toss result?
KT Win & Bat
RAR Win & Bat
KT Win & Bowl
RAR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Khulna
L
W
L
W
L
Rangpur
W
W
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 333 Runs • 33.3 Avg • 141.1 SR
10 M • 258 Runs • 25.8 Avg • 135.07 SR
RAR10 M • 298 Runs • 59.6 Avg • 175.29 SR
RAR10 M • 288 Runs • 32 Avg • 125.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KT9 M • 17 Wkts • 9.37 Econ • 11.82 SR
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 22 SR
RAR9 M • 17 Wkts • 6.04 Econ • 9.88 SR
RAR8 M • 16 Wkts • 6.42 Econ • 11.56 SR
Squad
KT
RAR
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
|Match days
|30 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News
Bosisto, the lost boy of Australian cricket, finds his way in the BPL
He captained his country to the Under-19 World Cup final in 2012, then disappeared, but an unexpected opportunity has brought him back to the T20 leagues
WCA chief slams 'repeat offender' BPL over non-payment of dues
"These issues are unacceptable, and they aren't getting better"
BCB to take legal action against Durbar Rajshahi for not paying overseas players
BCB's media committee chairman says the board has given the franchise "enough chances" but they have "crossed all limits"
Rajshahi's overseas players sit out Sunday's game over non-payment of dues
ESPNcricinfo has learned that Rajshahi's overseas players have been paid one-fourth of their total payment, when that figure should be at least 75% by now