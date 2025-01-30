Matches (14)
Khulna vs Rangpur, 39th Match at Dhaka, BPL, Jan 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

39th Match, Mirpur, January 30, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Khulna Tigers FlagKhulna Tigers
Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Naim
10 M • 333 Runs • 33.3 Avg • 141.1 SR
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
10 M • 258 Runs • 25.8 Avg • 135.07 SR
Khushdil Shah
10 M • 298 Runs • 59.6 Avg • 175.29 SR
Saif Hassan
10 M • 288 Runs • 32 Avg • 125.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Abu Hider
9 M • 17 Wkts • 9.37 Econ • 11.82 SR
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 22 SR
Khushdil Shah
9 M • 17 Wkts • 6.04 Econ • 9.88 SR
Akif Javed
8 M • 16 Wkts • 6.42 Econ • 11.56 SR
Squad
KT
RAR
Player
Role
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c)
Allrounder
Abu Hider 
Bowling Allrounder
Afif Hossain 
Allrounder
Lewis Gregory 
Allrounder
Hasan Mahmud 
Bowler
Imrul Kayes 
Opening Batter
Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby 
Bowling Allrounder
Mahidul Islam Ankon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mahmudul Hasan Joy 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Hasnain 
Bowler
Mohammad Naim 
Opening Batter
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Nasum Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Oshane Thomas 
Bowler
Ziaur Rahman 
Allrounder
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
Match days30 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News

Bosisto, the lost boy of Australian cricket, finds his way in the BPL

He captained his country to the Under-19 World Cup final in 2012, then disappeared, but an unexpected opportunity has brought him back to the T20 leagues

WCA chief slams 'repeat offender' BPL over non-payment of dues

"These issues are unacceptable, and they aren't getting better"

BCB to take legal action against Durbar Rajshahi for not paying overseas players

BCB's media committee chairman says the board has given the franchise "enough chances" but they have "crossed all limits"

Rajshahi's overseas players sit out Sunday's game over non-payment of dues

ESPNcricinfo has learned that Rajshahi's overseas players have been paid one-fourth of their total payment, when that figure should be at least 75% by now

Leaders Rangpur finally lose as playoff race heats up

The highlights from the matches in the Chattogram phase of the BPL

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR1082161.070
BRSAL1082161.033
RAJ126612-1.030
Kings954101.045
KT10468-0.175
DKA10376-0.156
SYS11294-1.340
Full Table