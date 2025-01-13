Matches (22)
Thunder vs Scorchers, 33rd Match at Sydney, BBL, Jan 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

33rd Match (N), Sydney, January 13, 2025, Big Bash League
Sydney Thunder FlagSydney Thunder
Perth Scorchers FlagPerth Scorchers
Tomorrow
8:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 12:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DA Warner
9 M • 366 Runs • 52.29 Avg • 135.05 SR
SW Billings
7 M • 177 Runs • 29.5 Avg • 150 SR
C Connolly
10 M • 373 Runs • 53.29 Avg • 132.74 SR
AJ Turner
8 M • 215 Runs • 43 Avg • 153.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CJ Green
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.6 Econ • 25.44 SR
WA Agar
5 M • 9 Wkts • 10.45 Econ • 12.44 SR
JP Behrendorff
10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.1 Econ • 14.11 SR
LR Morris
8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 18.8 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ST
PS
Player
Role
Wes Agar 
Bowler
Cameron Bancroft 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dan Christian 
Allrounder
Oliver Davies 
Top order Batter
George Garton 
Bowling Allrounder
Matthew Gilkes 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Chris Green 
Bowling Allrounder
Ryan Hadley 
Bowler
Liam Hatcher 
Bowler
Sam Konstas 
Top order Batter
Nic Maddinson 
Opening Batter
Nathan McAndrew 
Bowler
Mohammad Hasnain 
Bowler
William Salzmann 
Bowling Allrounder
Daniel Sams 
Allrounder
Jason Sangha 
Batter
Tanveer Sangha 
Bowler
David Warner 
Opening Batter
Match details
Sydney Showground Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days13 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SS852110.156
HH751110.104
ST8439-0.062
BH8347-0.863
PS83560.467
MR73460.392
AS83560.092
MS8356-0.356
Full Table