Thunder vs Scorchers, 33rd Match at Sydney, BBL, Jan 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
33rd Match (N), Sydney, January 13, 2025, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Thunder
W
W
L
A
L
Scorchers
W
W
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 366 Runs • 52.29 Avg • 135.05 SR
7 M • 177 Runs • 29.5 Avg • 150 SR
10 M • 373 Runs • 53.29 Avg • 132.74 SR
8 M • 215 Runs • 43 Avg • 153.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ST10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.6 Econ • 25.44 SR
ST5 M • 9 Wkts • 10.45 Econ • 12.44 SR
10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.1 Econ • 14.11 SR
8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 18.8 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Thunder won by 4 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
03-Jan-2025
Scorchers won by 7 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)
08-Jan-2024
Scorchers won by 9 wickets (with 43 balls remaining)
13-Jan-2023
Thunder won by 6 wickets (with 18 balls remaining)
04-Jan-2023
Thunder won by 6 wickets (with 6 balls remaining) (D/L method)
06-Jan-2022
Squad
ST
PS
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Sydney Showground Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|13 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
