Matches (11)
The Ashes (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
WBBL (1)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (2)
Tri-Series U19 (IND) (1)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
ENG vs ENG Lions (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (3)

KZN-Inland vs Boland, 27th Match at Pietermaritzburg, CSA T20 Challenge, Nov 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

27th Match, Pietermaritzburg, November 22, 2025, CSA T20 Challenge
PrevNext
KwaZulu-Natal Inland FlagKwaZulu-Natal Inland
Boland FlagBoland
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
BolandBoland
6510220.262
7
KwaZulu-Natal InlandKwaZulu-Natal Inland
61504-1.159
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:07
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
City Oval, Pietermaritzburg
Series
Season2025/26
Match days22 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CSA T20 Challenge

TeamMWLPTNRR
WAR751262.168
BOL651220.262
WPR642180.553
DOLPH532140.836
NWEST72410-0.447
TITNS62310-2.144
KZNIN6154-1.159
LIONS5042-0.424
Full Table