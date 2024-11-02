Matches (21)
New Zealand vs Oman, Bowl, 1st Match at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Bowl, 1st Match, Mong Kok, November 02, 2024, Hong Kong International Sixes
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Oman FlagOman
Tomorrow
2:20 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 21:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TD Astle
4 M • 65 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 224.13 SR
S Dixit
2 M • 28 Runs • 14 Avg • 215.38 SR
Sandeep Goud
6 M • 94 Runs • 18.8 Avg • 132.39 SR
V Shukla
2 M • 79 Runs • 79 Avg • 303.84 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Dixit
2 M • 1 Wkt • 17 Econ • 12 SR
HWW McIntyre
1 M • 1 Wkt • 24.5 Econ • 12 SR
Zikria Islam
2 M • 1 Wkt • 19.5 Econ • 12 SR
Sandeep Goud
1 M • 0 Wkt • 9.5 Econ • 0 SR
Squad
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Series
Season2024/25
Match days02 November 2024 - day (6-over match)
Language
English
Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA22049.467
HKG21120.063
NZ2020-9.500
Pool B
TeamMWLPTNRR
NEP11026.679
AUS11025.667
ENG2020-6.306
Pool C
TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK22043.136
UAE1010-2.167
IND1010-4.367
Pool D
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL22044.507
BAN21121.333
OMA2020-6.441
