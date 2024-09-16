Matches (14)
Canada vs Nepal, 26th Match at King City, WCL 2, Sep 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Canada
W
L
L
L
L
Nepal
W
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:25
Match details
|Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|ODI no. 4562
|Match days
|16 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
