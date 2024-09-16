Matches (14)
Canada vs Nepal, 26th Match at King City, WCL 2, Sep 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

26th Match, King City (NW), September 16, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Canada FlagCanada
Nepal FlagNepal
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ground time: 02:25
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Match details
Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City
Series
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4562
Match days16 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Canada
Arnold Maddela
Bangladesh
Masudur Rahman
Reserve Umpire
Canada
Rohan Shah
Match Referee
Australia
Kent Hannam
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
NED862120.287
SCOT74291.503
CAN8448-0.139
NAM8448-0.366
USA42240.090
OMA4123-1.066
NEP4132-0.118
UAE3030-1.072
