AUS Women vs SL Women, 5th Match, Group B at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match, Group B, Sharjah, October 05, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS Women
W
W
W
W
W
SL Women
W
W
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 332 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 138.33 SR
AUS-W10 M • 313 Runs • 44.71 Avg • 129.33 SR
SL-W8 M • 374 Runs • 62.33 Avg • 134.05 SR
10 M • 340 Runs • 48.57 Avg • 131.27 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.12 Econ • 16.58 SR
AUS-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.48 Econ • 16.5 SR
SL-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 15 SR
SL-W6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.59 Econ • 14.66 SR
Squad
AUS-W
SL-W
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2063
|Match days
|5 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
