Matches (10)
Women's T20 World Cup (4)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (1)
Irani Cup (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
CPL 2024 (1)
IRE vs SA (1)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (1)

AUS Women vs SL Women, 5th Match, Group B at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Group B, Sharjah, October 05, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
PrevNext
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
AUS-W Win & Bat
SL-W Win & Bat
AUS-W Win & Bowl
SL-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AJ Healy
10 M • 332 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 138.33 SR
BL Mooney
10 M • 313 Runs • 44.71 Avg • 129.33 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
8 M • 374 Runs • 62.33 Avg • 134.05 SR
H Madavi
10 M • 340 Runs • 48.57 Avg • 131.27 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
G Wareham
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.12 Econ • 16.58 SR
A Gardner
9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.48 Econ • 16.5 SR
WK Dilhari
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 15 SR
KDU Prabodhani
6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.59 Econ • 14.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS-W
SL-W
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2063
Match days5 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's T20 World Cup News

Fatima Sana leads from front as Pakistan give Sri Lanka the slip

In only fourth match since taking the captaincy, Fatima played a vital role with bat and ball

Fatima Sana leads from front as Pakistan give Sri Lanka the slip

Harmanpreet set to end India's No. 3 roulette at T20 World Cup

Coach Muzumdar reveals decision was made long before they arrived in UAE

Harmanpreet set to end India's No. 3 roulette at T20 World Cup

Sultana: 'Heartbreaking' not to play in Bangladesh, but our support here is brilliant

"We all are safe and representing our country and had a good win in front of a good number of people and back home they were very happy"

Sultana: 'Heartbreaking' not to play in Bangladesh, but our support here is brilliant

All-round Fatima Sana, spinners give Pakistan a winning start

Chasing 117, Sri Lanka were tied down by spin and could manage only 85 for 9

All-round Fatima Sana, spinners give Pakistan a winning start

South Africa head in new direction with calm Laura Wolvaardt at the helm

Runners-up of last year's T20 World Cup have had to reboot with impetus on data a part of it

South Africa head in new direction with calm Laura Wolvaardt at the helm
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK-W11021.550
SL-W1010-1.550
AUS-W-----
IND-W-----
NZ-W-----
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W11020.800
SCO-W1010-0.800
ENG-W-----
SA-W-----
WI-W-----
Full Table