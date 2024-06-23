South Africa win toss and bat; Shreyanka and Puniya in for India

Shreyanka Patil was one of two changes made by India • BCCI

Toss South Africa chose to bat vs India

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and elected to bat against India in the third and final ODI, in Bengaluru. India have already sealed the series 2-0.

The visitors made one change to the XI that played in the second ODI with right-arm quick Tumi Sekhukhune replacing Masabata Klaas. Their first-choice wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta remained unavailable due to a mild concussion. Allrounder Marizanne Kapp will once again play as a specialist batter in the middle order.

After making her ODI debut in 2019, Punia played a total of nine matches in the next four years, scoring 242 runs including two half-centuries. Her last international game was against Bangladesh in Mirpur, in July 2023.

India have been experimenting with their no.3, first with Richa Ghosh against Australia last December and then Hemalatha in the first two matches of this series, and Punia is likely to slot in at the top on Sunday.

India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav