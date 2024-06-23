Matches (16)
3rd ODI (D/N), Bengaluru, June 23, 2024, South Africa Women tour of India
SA Women chose to bat.

South Africa win toss and bat; Shreyanka and Puniya in for India

South Africa made one change, bringing in fast bowler Sekhukhune for Masabata Klaas

Srinidhi Ramanujam
23-Jun-2024 • 56 mins ago
Shreyanka Patil was on a hat-trick after dismissing Bess Heath and Freya Kemp, India vs England, 3rd T20I, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, December 10, 2023

Shreyanka Patil was one of two changes made by India  •  BCCI

Toss South Africa chose to bat vs India
South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and elected to bat against India in the third and final ODI, in Bengaluru. India have already sealed the series 2-0.
The visitors made one change to the XI that played in the second ODI with right-arm quick Tumi Sekhukhune replacing Masabata Klaas. Their first-choice wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta remained unavailable due to a mild concussion. Allrounder Marizanne Kapp will once again play as a specialist batter in the middle order.
India brought in batter Priya Punia for D Hemalatha and offspinner Shreyanka Patil for legspinner S Asha.
After making her ODI debut in 2019, Punia played a total of nine matches in the next four years, scoring 242 runs including two half-centuries. Her last international game was against Bangladesh in Mirpur, in July 2023.
India have been experimenting with their no.3, first with Richa Ghosh against Australia last December and then Hemalatha in the first two matches of this series, and Punia is likely to slot in at the top on Sunday.
India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav
South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayabonga Khaka
South Africa WomenIndia WomenSA Women vs IND WomenIndia Women vs South Africa Women

Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

SA Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
L Wolvaardt
not out4942
T Brits
not out2554
Extras(lb 1, w 3)
Total78(0 wkts; 16 ovs)
ICC Women's Championship

TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS-W18133282.002
ENG-W18115241.273
SA-W20118230.424
SL-W218920-0.281
IND-W1191191.062
NZ-W1888180.392
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W1861014-1.121
BAN-W184913-1.178
IRE-W120102-2.097
Full Table