Live report: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Live report: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight RidersBy Sreshth Shah
Words from KKR's Salt and Rana
Nitish Rana: Yes my hand is fine but the finger that has been an issue I cannot show it to you because it is my middle finger. I have never had such an injury before and I haven't sat out this long before so it has been rough. The frustrating part is you want to be out there and perform. But ultimately the action happens in the 22 years. It's been tough because in life I have not been watching cricket on the bench. But appreciate KKR management for telling me that even after 10 games, they trusted to bring me in.
"I don't want to jinx it but winning is a habit. And in KKR, we have got belief this season in each others' performances. I think GG has helped a lot, he has brought awareness in the game. This we have been able to see this season on the field and in the dressing room."
Phil Salt: "The chat before the game today was about not letting up. GG has been pretty solid in how he wants us to play for the team. He told us that we should play the same way even after qualifying. (Comparisons with Lynn) I feel I have bit more hair and leaner muscles, sorry Lynny [laughs] The different surfaces in India, it doesn't vary too much really. I've enjoyed at Eden Gardens but we've had some good wickets away as well. Its about adapting on the day. (KKR's balance between bat and ball) Our point of difference is that we've got Sunny. That's like playing wth 13 players realistically because he adds a lot of depth. (Batting with Narine) He's really chilled, we remind each other what we're good at. Gujarat are a good side and they are not to be taken lightly, even though they are further down on the table."
Rain, rain, go away
The fans have taken shelter again as we have another downpour. Wonder how the spinners (Rashid, Noor, Varun, Narine) will do with the wet conditions around.
While we wait, here's a fascinating chat with McClenaghan and Aaron over which five spinners they'd choose to bowl all 20 overs of a T20 game.
Some better news...
We now know the reason behind the delay. The storm earlier in the evening has torn some banners and those banners have rolled over and on top of the floodlights.
Some floodlights have come on, but the rest are off till the banners are being removed. Sadly, the weather is delaying the battle I am most excited for today: Russell vs Rashid.
Lightning, rain delay the toss
Looks like wherever KKR go, incessant weather follows. After a rain-curtained game at home, they have now brought the thunder and lightning all the way to Ahmedabad.
The main square is covered and the floodlights are off.
Can GT stop KKR's juggernaut?
Welcome to match 63. Gujarat Titans stand only one place above the two eliminated teams, with only a small chance of making the playoffs.
Kolkata Knight Riders have a chance to confirm the top 2 with a game to spare. With the playoffs confirmed already, and form suggesting a top-two finish at some point, do they give Rahmanullah Gurbaz game time? Remember, England players, like Phil Salt, are set to leave soon to join their national team.
