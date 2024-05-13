Live report: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Nitish Rana: Yes my hand is fine but the finger that has been an issue I cannot show it to you because it is my middle finger. I have never had such an injury before and I haven't sat out this long before so it has been rough. The frustrating part is you want to be out there and perform. But ultimately the action happens in the 22 years. It's been tough because in life I have not been watching cricket on the bench. But appreciate KKR management for telling me that even after 10 games, they trusted to bring me in.

"I don't want to jinx it but winning is a habit. And in KKR, we have got belief this season in each others' performances. I think GG has helped a lot, he has brought awareness in the game. This we have been able to see this season on the field and in the dressing room."