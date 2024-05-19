IPL 2024 - Live Report - Rain delays toss in Guwahati

Live
IPL 2024 - Live Report - Rain delays toss in GuwahatiBy Deivarayan Muthu
The rain has gotten heavier in Guwahati
Additional covers have been brought in. The Barsapara Stadium's drainage system isn't as good as the one at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. I can recall a tragicomic, wet evening at the Barsapara in 2020. But the facilities have improved since it officially became RR's second home in the IPL. The forecast for the night isn't promising either.
Rain delays toss in Guwahati
The toss should've happened by now...but rain has delayed it and the main cover is on in Guwahati. In Hyderabad, meanwhile, SRH are on track to chasing down 215 against PBKS. This means RR need to win if they are to seal a top-two spot.
Welcome!
This is the last league match of IPL 2024. Rajasthan Royals have lost four in a row and Jos Buttler to international duty. They will be desperate to snap their losing streak and enter the playoffs with a win against table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders. A win for RR today in Guwahati will also assure them of a two-top finish, regardless of whether SRH chase 215 against PBKS in Hyderabad.
