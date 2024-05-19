Matches (15)
Match delayed by rain
70th Match (N), Guwahati, May 19, 2024, Indian Premier League
Updated 17 mins ago • Published Today

IPL 2024 - Live Report - Rain delays toss in Guwahati

By Deivarayan Muthu

The rain has gotten heavier in Guwahati

Additional covers have been brought in. The Barsapara Stadium's drainage system isn't as good as the one at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. I can recall a tragicomic, wet evening at the Barsapara in 2020. But the facilities have improved since it officially became RR's second home in the IPL. The forecast for the night isn't promising either.
T20 TimeOut ft. Moody, McClenaghan, Jaffer

Rain delays toss in Guwahati

The toss should've happened by now...but rain has delayed it and the main cover is on in Guwahati. In Hyderabad, meanwhile, SRH are on track to chasing down 215 against PBKS. This means RR need to win if they are to seal a top-two spot.
Welcome!

This is the last league match of IPL 2024. Rajasthan Royals have lost four in a row and Jos Buttler to international duty. They will be desperate to snap their losing streak and enter the playoffs with a win against table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders. A win for RR today in Guwahati will also assure them of a two-top finish, regardless of whether SRH chase 215 against PBKS in Hyderabad.
Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
KKR1393191.428
SRH1485170.414
RR1385160.273
RCB1477140.459
CSK1477140.392
DC147714-0.377
LSG147714-0.667
GT145712-1.063
PBKS145910-0.353
MI144108-0.318
Full Table
