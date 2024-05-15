Live Report - RR vs PBKS - Parag key after Chahar strikes twice

13.53 Only three bowlers have bowled at least 90 balls in the death overs this season. One of them is Harshal Patel, and that number is his average during that phase.

Harshal is asked to bowl the 17th over, and he answers his captain's call. His trademark low, dipping full toss is used to keep the batters in check. But Harshal has Rillee Rossouw to thank for the wicket of Ferreira. Placed at long-off, Rossouw moves 26 meters to left while tip-toeing on the edge of the rope. All this while, he has his eyes on the ball, before finally nabbing it. RR 130 for 7 after 18.