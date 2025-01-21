Matches (15)
PAK vs WI (1)
ILT20 (3)
SA20 (2)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (4)
BBL (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)
Women's Ashes (1)

KnightRiders vs MI Emirates, 14th Match at Abu Dhabi, ILT20, Jan 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match (N), Abu Dhabi, January 21, 2025, International League T20
PrevNext
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders FlagAbu Dhabi Knight Riders
MI Emirates FlagMI Emirates
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
ADKR Win & Bat
MIE Win & Bat
ADKR Win & Bowl
MIE Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:37
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MS Pepper
9 M • 221 Runs • 24.56 Avg • 138.99 SR
JM Clarke
10 M • 205 Runs • 20.5 Avg • 127.32 SR
MDKJ Perera
10 M • 323 Runs • 35.89 Avg • 140.43 SR
N Pooran
8 M • 291 Runs • 58.2 Avg • 183.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DJ Willey
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 20.18 SR
JO Holder
5 M • 9 Wkts • 7.63 Econ • 12.66 SR
Fazalhaq Farooqi
6 M • 16 Wkts • 6.46 Econ • 9 SR
Waqar Salamkheil
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 16 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
ADKR
MIE
Player
Role
Sunil Narine (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Adhitya Shetty 
Bowler
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Charith Asalanka 
Batting Allrounder
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Joe Clarke 
Top order Batter
Laurie Evans 
Batter
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Hassan Khan 
Bowler
Terrance Hinds 
Bowler
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Ibrar Ahmad 
-
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Michael Pepper 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shahid Bhutta 
-
Alishan Sharafu 
Opening Batter
Sufiyan Muqeem 
Bowler
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 
Bowler
David Willey 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days21 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV44081.217
MIE42240.463
ADKR42240.017
SW4224-0.430
GG4132-0.526
DC4132-0.776
Full Table