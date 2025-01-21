Matches (15)
KnightRiders vs MI Emirates, 14th Match at Abu Dhabi, ILT20, Jan 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match (N), Abu Dhabi, January 21, 2025, International League T20
Recent Performance
Last five matches
KnightRiders
L
L
W
L
W
MI Emirates
W
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 04:37
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ADKR9 M • 221 Runs • 24.56 Avg • 138.99 SR
ADKR10 M • 205 Runs • 20.5 Avg • 127.32 SR
MIE10 M • 323 Runs • 35.89 Avg • 140.43 SR
MIE8 M • 291 Runs • 58.2 Avg • 183.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ADKR10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 20.18 SR
ADKR5 M • 9 Wkts • 7.63 Econ • 12.66 SR
6 M • 16 Wkts • 6.46 Econ • 9 SR
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 16 SR
Squad
ADKR
MIE
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|21 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
