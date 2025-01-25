Matches (31)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)
England in India (1)
Super Smash (2)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (1)
Women's Super Smash (1)
BBL (1)

Giants vs MI Emirates, 19th Match at Abu Dhabi, ILT20, Jan 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match (N), Abu Dhabi, January 25, 2025, International League T20
PrevNext
Gulf Giants FlagGulf Giants
MI Emirates FlagMI Emirates
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
GG Win & Bat
MIE Win & Bat
GG Win & Bowl
MIE Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Vince
10 M • 326 Runs • 36.22 Avg • 124.9 SR
SO Hetmyer
10 M • 212 Runs • 30.29 Avg • 132.5 SR
N Pooran
8 M • 316 Runs • 52.67 Avg • 179.54 SR
MDKJ Perera
10 M • 299 Runs • 33.22 Avg • 134.08 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Aayan Afzal Khan
8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.59 Econ • 10.91 SR
B Muzarabani
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.86 Econ • 17.27 SR
Fazalhaq Farooqi
6 M • 16 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 9 SR
Waqar Salamkheil
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.18 Econ • 18.16 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
GG
MIE
Player
Role
James Vince (c)
Batter
Aayan Afzal Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Mark Adair 
Bowling Allrounder
Dipendra Singh Airee 
Middle order Batter
Tom Alsop 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Curran 
Allrounder
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Dominic Drakes 
Bowling Allrounder
Gerhard Erasmus 
Allrounder
Dushan Hemantha 
Allrounder
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Ibrahim Zadran 
Opening Batter
Chris Jordan 
Bowler
Adam Lyth 
Batter
Tymal Mills 
Bowler
Blessing Muzarabani 
Bowler
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Ollie Robinson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Saghir Khan 
-
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Uzair Khan 
-
Wahidullah Zadran 
-
Daniel Worrall 
Bowler
Muhammad Zuhaib 
Bowler
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days25 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV651101.386
MIE53260.655
DC6336-0.232
ADKR5234-0.270
SW5234-1.320
GG5142-0.540
Full Table