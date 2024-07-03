Matches (14)
Sixers vs Kings, 4th Match at Kandy, LPL, Jul 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match (D/N), Pallekele, July 03, 2024, Lanka Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sixers
W
W
W
L
L
Kings
L
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:59
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DAS8 M • 170 Runs • 28.33 Avg • 119.71 SR
DAS1 M • 91 Runs • 0 Avg • 149.18 SR
9 M • 129 Runs • 14.33 Avg • 90.84 SR
3 M • 102 Runs • 34 Avg • 134.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DAS5 M • 4 Wkts • 6.8 Econ • 22.5 SR
DAS2 M • 4 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 12 SR
6 M • 3 Wkts • 7.28 Econ • 36 SR
JK2 M • 2 Wkts • 9.13 Econ • 24 SR
SQUAD
DAS
JK
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
|Match days
|3 July 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Lanka Premier League News
LPL 2024 to introduce 'power blast' in death overs
The new feature will kick in for the 16th and 17th overs of the innings, during which only four fielders will be allowed outside the ring
New ownership takes charge of LPL's Dambulla franchise
Under DeSilva holdings, the franchise will be known as Dambulla Sixers
LPL in 'final stages' of confirming new owners for Dambulla franchise
Dambulla Thunders' contract was terminated on Wednesday following the arrest of team owner Tamim Rahman in Colombo
LPL terminates contract with Dambulla Thunders following owner's arrest
Tamim Rahman was arrested under the 2019 Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act, which relates to corruption