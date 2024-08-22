Matches (26)
Blasters vs Dragons, 16th Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match (N), Bengaluru, August 22, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Bengaluru Blasters FlagBengaluru Blasters
Mangalore Dragons FlagMangalore Dragons
Today
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MA Agarwal
10 M • 317 Runs • 35.22 Avg • 156.93 SR
S Hegde
10 M • 222 Runs • 44.4 Avg • 140.5 SR
RA Patil
10 M • 240 Runs • 26.67 Avg • 137.93 SR
KV Siddharth
10 M • 234 Runs • 29.25 Avg • 145.34 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Hegde
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.82 Econ • 18.33 SR
MG Naveen
4 M • 8 Wkts • 5.29 Econ • 10.5 SR
PG Arya
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.34 Econ • 14.5 SR
Abhilash Shetty
6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.27 Econ • 14.66 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
PLAYING XI
BB
MLD
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024
Match days22 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Darshan Hurkadli
India
P Jayapal
TV Umpire
India
Vikas Lund
Reserve Umpire
India
Sanjay V
Match Referee
India
Nandan
Language
English
Maharaja T20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
HT5418-0.013
BB43161.392
MYSW53260.958
GM5225-0.192
MLD4123-0.020
SHIVA5050-2.568
Full Table