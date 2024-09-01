Matches (19)
CPL 2024 (3)
ENG v SL (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
SA v SL [A-Team] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Maharaja T20 (1)
RHF Trophy (3)

Blasters vs Warriors, Final at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Sep 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final (N), Bengaluru, September 01, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Bengaluru Blasters FlagBengaluru Blasters
Mysuru Warriors FlagMysuru Warriors
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LR Chethan
10 M • 325 Runs • 40.63 Avg • 149.76 SR
SA Ahuja
10 M • 278 Runs • 39.71 Avg • 170.55 SR
KK Nair
10 M • 476 Runs • 59.5 Avg • 191.93 SR
SU Karthik
10 M • 283 Runs • 28.3 Avg • 120.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
L Kaushal
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.65 Econ • 14.57 SR
Kranthi Kumar
8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.49 Econ • 13.3 SR
CA Karthik
9 M • 15 Wkts • 9.1 Econ • 12 SR
K Gowtham
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.31 Econ • 16.15 SR
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2024
Match days1 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Maharaja T20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEB1072151.008
MYSW1064120.687
HUT106412-0.540
GUM1054110.039
SHL10376-0.827
MLD10174-0.638
Full Table