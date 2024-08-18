Matches (5)
Mystics vs Mysuru-W, 7th Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match, Bengaluru, August 18, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Gulbarga Mystics FlagGulbarga Mystics
Mysuru Warriors FlagMysuru Warriors
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Smaran
10 M • 221 Runs • 31.57 Avg • 134.75 SR
KV Aneesh
8 M • 136 Runs • 27.2 Avg • 128.3 SR
KK Nair
10 M • 363 Runs • 40.33 Avg • 155.79 SR
SU Karthik
6 M • 189 Runs • 31.5 Avg • 161.53 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
V Vyshak
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.06 Econ • 20.4 SR
Sharan Goud
9 M • 6 Wkts • 8.36 Econ • 23.33 SR
J Suchith
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.37 Econ • 14.06 SR
CA Karthik
6 M • 10 Wkts • 10.56 Econ • 10.8 SR
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2024
Match days18 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Maharaja T20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BB22042.684
HT11022.903
MLD21121.095
MYSW2112-0.088
SHIVA2020-1.667
GM1010-4.524
Full Table