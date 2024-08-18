Matches (5)
Mystics vs Mysuru-W, 7th Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match, Bengaluru, August 18, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Mystics
W
L
W
L
L
Mysuru-W
W
W
L
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GM10 M • 221 Runs • 31.57 Avg • 134.75 SR
GM8 M • 136 Runs • 27.2 Avg • 128.3 SR
MW10 M • 363 Runs • 40.33 Avg • 155.79 SR
MW6 M • 189 Runs • 31.5 Avg • 161.53 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.06 Econ • 20.4 SR
GM9 M • 6 Wkts • 8.36 Econ • 23.33 SR
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.37 Econ • 14.06 SR
6 M • 10 Wkts • 10.56 Econ • 10.8 SR
SQUAD
GM
MW
PLAYER
ROLE
|Top order Batter
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|18 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
