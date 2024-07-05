Matches (14)
New York vs Seattle, 1st Match at Morrisville, MLC, Jul 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match (D/N), Morrisville, July 05, 2024, Major League Cricket
MI New York FlagMI New York
Seattle Orcas FlagSeattle Orcas
SQUAD
MI NY
SEA
PLAYER
ROLE
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Dewald Brevis 
Batting Allrounder
Ruben Clinton 
Allrounder
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Ehsan Adil 
Bowler
Nosthush Kenjige 
Bowler
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Monank Patel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kieron Pollard 
Batting Allrounder
Nicholas Pooran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kagiso Rabada 
Bowler
Rashid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Heath Richards 
Batter
Shayan Jahangir 
Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Steven Taylor 
Opening Batter
Rushil Ugarkar 
-
Match details
Church Street Park, Morrisville
Series
Season2024
Match days05 July 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Major League Cricket News

Pat Cummins signs four-year deal with MLC's San Francisco Unicorns

Australia captain says the MLC and Silicon Valley is a "unique opportunity for me and my life beyond cricket"

Steven Smith joins Washington Freedom ahead of Major League Cricket's second season

He will link up with Ricky Ponting in the US, even as he fights for a spot in Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Texas Super Kings snap up Mitchell for MLC 2024, Shepherd goes to MI New York

Mitchell will join New Zealand and CSK team-mates Santner and Conway in the USA

Travis Head joins Steven Smith at Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket 2024

Australia batter signs to play with new Freedom coach Ricky Ponting despite a heavy workload in 2024

MLC: Rashid, Klaasen, Pooran, Boult, Rauf among overseas players retained

A total of 23 overseas players who were part of the inaugural season will be seen in action in the USA this July too

Major League Cricket

TEAMMWLPTNRR
LAKR-----
MI NY-----
SF-----
SEA-----
TSK-----
WSH-----
