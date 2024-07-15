Matches (21)
Texas vs New York, 12th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jul 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match (N), Dallas, July 14, 2024, Major League Cricket
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Texas
L
NR
W
A
New York
W
L
A
Match centre Ground time: 00:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TSK3 M • 148 Runs • 49.33 Avg • 166.29 SR
TSK3 M • 124 Runs • 62 Avg • 147.61 SR
MI NY2 M • 106 Runs • 106 Avg • 158.2 SR
MI NY2 M • 34 Runs • 17 Avg • 125.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TSK2 M • 4 Wkts • 5.12 Econ • 10.25 SR
TSK3 M • 4 Wkts • 9.5 Econ • 12 SR
MI NY2 M • 3 Wkts • 4.67 Econ • 12 SR
MI NY2 M • 3 Wkts • 5.67 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
SQUAD
TSK
MI NY
PLAYER
ROLE
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|14 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
