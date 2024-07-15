Matches (21)
Texas vs New York, 12th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jul 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match (N), Dallas, July 14, 2024, Major League Cricket
Texas Super Kings FlagTexas Super Kings
MI New York FlagMI New York
Mon, 15 Jul
12:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 00:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
F du Plessis
3 M • 148 Runs • 49.33 Avg • 166.29 SR
DP Conway
3 M • 124 Runs • 62 Avg • 147.61 SR
N Pooran
2 M • 106 Runs • 106 Avg • 158.2 SR
R Clinton
2 M • 34 Runs • 17 Avg • 125.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Mohsin
2 M • 4 Wkts • 5.12 Econ • 10.25 SR
Zia-ul-Haq
3 M • 4 Wkts • 9.5 Econ • 12 SR
TA Boult
2 M • 3 Wkts • 4.67 Econ • 12 SR
Rashid Khan
2 M • 3 Wkts • 5.67 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
SQUAD
TSK
MI NY
PLAYER
ROLE
Faf du Plessis (c)
Middle order Batter
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Aiden Markram 
Opening Batter
Milind Kumar 
Allrounder
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Mohsin 
Bowling Allrounder
Saiteja Mukkamalla 
Opening Batter
Raj Nannan 
Allrounder
Naveen-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Matheesha Pathirana 
Bowler
Mitchell Santner 
Bowling Allrounder
Calvin Savage 
Bowler
Cameron Stevenson 
Allrounder
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Joshua Tromp 
Allrounder
Zia Shahzad 
Allrounder
Zia-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Match details
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Series
Season2024
Match days14 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket News

FAQs: All you need to know about MLC 2024

The teams, the format, the big names, and everything else you might have been wondering about

Pat Cummins signs four-year deal with MLC's San Francisco Unicorns

Australia captain says the MLC and Silicon Valley is a "unique opportunity for me and my life beyond cricket"

Steven Smith joins Washington Freedom ahead of Major League Cricket's second season

He will link up with Ricky Ponting in the US, even as he fights for a spot in Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Texas Super Kings snap up Mitchell for MLC 2024, Shepherd goes to MI New York

Mitchell will join New Zealand and CSK team-mates Santner and Conway in the USA

Travis Head joins Steven Smith at Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket 2024

Australia batter signs to play with new Freedom coach Ricky Ponting despite a heavy workload in 2024

Major League Cricket

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WSF32050.675
TSK41141.242
MI NY31131.472
LAKR3122-0.542
SF2112-0.631
SEO3122-1.007
Full Table