Army vs Madhesh, 28th Match at Lamahi, CAN PM Cup, Mar 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
28th Match, Lamahi, March 19, 2025, Men's PM Cup
Current RR: 3.42
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|5
|9
|1
|0
|55.55
|4 (8b)
|5 (9b)
(rhb)
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60.00
|0 (0b)
|3 (5b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rmf)
|1.2
|1
|4
|0
|3.00
|7
|1
|0
|-
(lm)
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.00
|3
|0
|0
|-
Match centre Ground time: 09:12
2.2
4
Rupesh Singh to Das, FOUR runs
2.1
•
Rupesh Singh to Das, no run
end of over 24 runs
TAC: 4/0CRR: 2.00
Santosh Karki3 (5b)
Trit Raj Das1 (7b)
Bishal Patel 1-0-4-0
Rupesh Singh 1-1-0-0
1.6
2
Patel to Karki, 2 runs
1.5
1
Patel to Das, 1 run
1.4
1
Patel to Karki, 1 run
1.3
•
Patel to Karki, no run
1.2
•
Patel to Karki, no run
1.1
•
Patel to Karki, no run
end of over 1Maiden
TAC: 0/0CRR: 0.00
Trit Raj Das0 (6b)
Santosh Karki0 (0b)
Rupesh Singh 1-1-0-0
0.6
•
Rupesh Singh to Das, no run
0.5
•
Rupesh Singh to Das, no run
0.4
•
Rupesh Singh to Das, no run
0.3
•
Rupesh Singh to Das, no run
0.2
•
Rupesh Singh to Das, no run
0.1
•
Rupesh Singh to Das, no run
Match details
|Deukhuri International Cricket Stadium, Lamahi
|Toss
|Tribhuwan Army Club, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|19 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee