Army vs Madhesh, 28th Match at Lamahi, CAN PM Cup, Mar 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
28th Match, Lamahi, March 19, 2025, Men's PM Cup
Army chose to bat.

Current RR: 3.42
Live
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Trit Raj Das* 
(rhb)
591055.554 (8b)5 (9b)
Santosh Karki 
(rhb)
350060.000 (0b)3 (5b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Rupesh Singh 
(rmf)
1.21403.00710-
Bishal Patel 
(lm)
10404.00300-
4
2nd
2
1
1
1st
Match centre Ground time: 09:12
2.2
4
Rupesh Singh to Das, FOUR runs
2.1
Rupesh Singh to Das, no run
end of over 24 runs
TAC: 4/0CRR: 2.00 
Santosh Karki3 (5b)
Trit Raj Das1 (7b)
Bishal Patel 1-0-4-0
Rupesh Singh 1-1-0-0
1.6
2
Patel to Karki, 2 runs
1.5
1
Patel to Das, 1 run
1.4
1
Patel to Karki, 1 run
1.3
Patel to Karki, no run
1.2
Patel to Karki, no run
1.1
Patel to Karki, no run
end of over 1Maiden
TAC: 0/0CRR: 0.00 
Trit Raj Das0 (6b)
Santosh Karki0 (0b)
Rupesh Singh 1-1-0-0
0.6
Rupesh Singh to Das, no run
0.5
Rupesh Singh to Das, no run
0.4
Rupesh Singh to Das, no run
0.3
Rupesh Singh to Das, no run
0.2
Rupesh Singh to Das, no run
0.1
Rupesh Singh to Das, no run
Worm
Army
0123450246810OVERSRUNS
Match details
Deukhuri International Cricket Stadium, Lamahi
TossTribhuwan Army Club, elected to bat first
Series
Season2024/25
Match days19 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Nepal
Hem Raj Bhatta
Nepal
Inamuddin Halwai
Reserve Umpire
Nepal
Naresh Thapa
Match Referee
Nepal
Ram Kailash Yadav
Army Innings
Player NameRB
TR Das
not out59
S Karki
not out35
Total8(0 wkts; 2.2 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Men's PM Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
NPC550102.445
TAC550101.761
LP54180.336
APFC53260.343
KAR5234-0.147
BP5234-0.632
MDH4132-0.824
GAN5142-0.871
SPP5142-1.171
KP6152-1.190
Full Table