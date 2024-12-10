Matches (10)
WI vs BAN (1)
SA vs SL (1)
BAN vs IRE [W] (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
SMAT (2)

Chitwan vs Lumbini, 16th Match at Kirtipur,Nepal Premier League, Dec 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match, Kirtipur, December 10, 2024, Nepal Premier League
Chitwan Rhinos (NPL) FlagChitwan Rhinos (NPL)
Lumbini Lions (NPL) FlagLumbini Lions (NPL)
Tomorrow
3:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Series
Season2024/25
Match days10 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Nepal Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
JAB44081.375
SPR43162.188
CHR43161.762
KAY4224-0.427
POA3122-1.465
KAG3122-1.505
BIK4132-1.698
LUL4040-1.051
