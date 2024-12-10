Matches (10)
WI vs BAN (1)
SA vs SL (1)
BAN vs IRE [W] (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
SMAT (2)
Chitwan vs Lumbini, 16th Match at Kirtipur,Nepal Premier League, Dec 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score
16th Match, Kirtipur, December 10, 2024, Nepal Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Chitwan
W
W
L
W
Lumbini
L
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|10 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English