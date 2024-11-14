Matches (26)
WBBL (2)
Australia 1-Day (2)
SA vs IND (1)
Oman vs Netherlands (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Oman vs Netherlands, 2nd T20I at Al Amarat, Oman vs Netherlands, Nov 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I (N), Al Amerat, November 14, 2024, Netherlands tour of Oman
What will be the toss result?
OMA Win & Bat
NED Win & Bat
OMA Win & Bowl
NED Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Oman
L
L
W
L
L
Netherlands
L
W
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:02
Match details
|Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 2949
|Match days
|14 November 2024 - night (20-over match)