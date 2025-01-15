Matches (9)
Women's Ashes (1)
Super Smash (1)
SA20 (3)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (1)
BBL (1)

Rocks vs Eagles, 11th Match at Harare, Pro50 Championship, Jan 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match, Harare, January 15, 2025, Pro50 Championship
PrevNext
Southern Rocks FlagSouthern Rocks
Mashonaland Eagles FlagMashonaland Eagles
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
SRock Win & Bat
EAGLE Win & Bat
SRock Win & Bowl
EAGLE Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:18
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match days15 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Pro50 Championship

TeamMWLDPTNRR
ROCKS421050.262
RHINO422040.990
EAGLE422040.133
MOUNT42204-0.318
TUSK41203-1.274
Full Table