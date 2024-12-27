Matches (5)
AUS vs IND (1)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
BBL 2024 (1)
Super Smash (1)
1st Test, Centurion, December 26 - 30, 2024, Pakistan tour of South Africa
Pakistan FlagPakistan
211
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(60.3 ov) 242/8

Day 2 - South Africa lead by 31 runs.

Current RR: 4.00
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 51.3
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 52/2 (5.20)
Markram keeps South Africa on course for lead

With the conditions easing, Pakistan's fast bowlers took only two wickets in the first session on day two

Danyal Rasool
Danyal Rasool
27-Dec-2024 • 1 hr ago
Aiden Markram avoids a bouncer, South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Centurion, 2nd day, December 27, 2024

Aiden Markram was solid on day two in Centurion  •  AFP via Getty Images

Lunch South Africa 180 for 5 (Markram 81*, Verreynne 0*) trail Pakistan 211 by 31 runs
South Africa tightened their grip on the first Test during the morning session on day two, with Aiden Markram closing in on three figures and the deficit down to 31 with five wickets in hand. With the Centurion pitch flattening out, Pakistan's bowling lacked inspiration for large parts, though a late wicket from Naseem Shah to prise out David Bedingham will give them belief they can still rein in the hosts.
Pakistan opened the day with Naseem and Mohammad Abbas, but aside from early movement for Naseem, the bowlers didn't challenge the batters. They were providing just enough loose deliveries for the run-scoring to tick along without much interruption, and not nearly enough good ones to keep the batters on their toes.
Markram quickly got to his half-century and creamed Abbas for a pair of boundaries, while Bavuma was steady against Naseem aside from one thick outside edge that found a gap in the slips. With Khurram Shahzad not called upon for the first 90 minutes, Aamer Jamal eventually provided the breakthrough by landing the ball on a length, as he has the ability to do over after over. Bavuma went prodding outside off and got the edge through to the wicketkeeper.
Unlike Pakistan in their first innings, South Africa did not lose wickets in a heap once a partnership was broken. Bedingham was supremely assured and ensured the momentum stayed with South Africa. The scoring rate picked as the survival of an lbw review seemed to bring out his flamboyance against Naseem.
That, however, also brought about his downfall. Naseem pulled his length back and probed outside off and Bedingham was unable to resist a backfoot drive. He got an outside edge to first slip, with Kamran Ghulam making no mistake, giving Pakistan more reward in the session than their bowling perhaps merited.
PakistanSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs PakistanPakistan tour of South Africa

Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Match Coverage

South Africa Innings
Player NameRB
AK Markram
caught89144
T de Zorzi
bowled28
RD Rickelton
caught810
T Stubbs
lbw928
T Bavuma
caught3174
DG Bedingham
caught3033
K Verreynne
caught213
M Jansen
caught213
C Bosch
not out4439
K Rabada
not out36
Extras(b 10, lb 6, nb 5, w 1)
Total242(8 wkts; 60.3 ovs)
ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
SA106317663.33
AUS1594210658.89
IND1796211455.89
NZ147708148.21
SL115606045.45
ENG221110111443.18
PAK104604033.33
BAN124804531.25
WI112723224.24
Full Table