Markram keeps South Africa on course for lead

Lunch South Africa 180 for 5 (Markram 81*, Verreynne 0*) trail Pakistan 211 by 31 runs

South Africa tightened their grip on the first Test during the morning session on day two, with Aiden Markram closing in on three figures and the deficit down to 31 with five wickets in hand. With the Centurion pitch flattening out, Pakistan's bowling lacked inspiration for large parts, though a late wicket from Naseem Shah to prise out David Bedingham will give them belief they can still rein in the hosts.

Pakistan opened the day with Naseem and Mohammad Abbas, but aside from early movement for Naseem, the bowlers didn't challenge the batters. They were providing just enough loose deliveries for the run-scoring to tick along without much interruption, and not nearly enough good ones to keep the batters on their toes.

Markram quickly got to his half-century and creamed Abbas for a pair of boundaries, while Bavuma was steady against Naseem aside from one thick outside edge that found a gap in the slips. With Khurram Shahzad not called upon for the first 90 minutes, Aamer Jamal eventually provided the breakthrough by landing the ball on a length, as he has the ability to do over after over. Bavuma went prodding outside off and got the edge through to the wicketkeeper.

Unlike Pakistan in their first innings, South Africa did not lose wickets in a heap once a partnership was broken. Bedingham was supremely assured and ensured the momentum stayed with South Africa. The scoring rate picked as the survival of an lbw review seemed to bring out his flamboyance against Naseem.