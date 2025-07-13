Dinusha hits defiant ton after Australia A hand another left-field debut

Sri Lanka A 272 (Dinusha 105) vs Australia A

Sri Lanka A allrounder Sonal Dinusha posted an unbeaten century as Australia A bowled out the tourists for 272 on day one of their four-day match in Darwin as the visitors plucked another debutant from nowhere.

Louis Smith , a 19-year-old seamer from Tasmania where he plays for the same club as Australia A coach Tim Paine, had been playing in Darwin and acting as a net bowler for the home side. He was called up for a hasty debut having never played a full state game after Jack Nisbet suffered an injury.

He removed Vishad Randika to claim a maiden first-class wicket with Josh Philippe taking a superb diving catch in front of first slip.

"I was pretty pumped," Smith told cricket.com.au. "He dived straight in front of first slip so it was a bit heart in mouth for a moment, but it was super exciting, I was just so happy when it stuck."

After losing the toss, Sri Lanka A were in trouble at 89 for 5 at Marrara Stadium on Sunday before Dinusha steadied the ship. The 24-year-old left-hander hit 10 fours and a six on his way to 105 not out from 148 balls before he ran out of partners.

Dinusha had help from Vishad Randika (27) and Isitha Wijesundara (33), while No. 3 Nuwanidu Fernando (34) also made a start.

Louis Smith (left) and Zanden Jeh made their first-class debuts for Australia A • Cricket Australia

Jake Weatherald and Campbell Kellaway are set to open for Australia A when they start their reply on day two.

Right-arm quicks Liam Scott and Henry Thornton each took two wickets for Australia A, as did Nathan McSweeney with his offspin.

Smith, Mitchell Perry, Zanden Jeh and Kellaway also chipped in with one wicket apiece as the hosts spread the load.

Jeh, a 21-year-old form Brisbane who has never played top-level state cricket, took 1 for 59 from 11 overs on his first-class debut, as Australia's search for another left-arm spinners continues having made his one-day debut last week.

"I was a bit nervous, to be honest," Jeh said. "I felt I started all right. I probably lost my way a little through the middle there, and when you do that against quality batsmen they'll put you away.

"If that's the case, it is what it is, but I felt like I came back towards the end there and finished up the day not too bad."