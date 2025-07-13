Matches (18)
Australia A vs Sri Lanka A, 1st unofficial Test at Darwin, AUS-A vs SL-A, Jul 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st unofficial Test, Darwin, July 13 - 16, 2025, Sri Lanka A tour of Australia
Australia A FlagAustralia A
Sri Lanka A FlagSri Lanka A
Tomorrow
12:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 15:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GS Dinusha
6 M • 619 Runs • 103.17 Avg • 60.8 SR
P Sooriyabandara
7 M • 597 Runs • 54.27 Avg • 62.44 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
I Wijesundera
5 M • 28 Wkts • 3.42 Econ • 28.53 SR
W Sahan
5 M • 17 Wkts • 3.4 Econ • 56.7 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Match details
Marrara Oval, Darwin
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days13,14,15,16 July 2025 - day (4-day match)
Renshaw, Sangha seal one-day series for Australia A

Left-arm spinner Zanden Jeh produced a tidy spell in his first professional game of cricket

Renshaw, Sangha seal one-day series for Australia A

Renshaw plunders hundred but collapse costs Australia A

Half-centuries from Nuwanidu Fernando and Lasith Croospulle led the Sri Lanka A batting performance

Renshaw plunders hundred but collapse costs Australia A

McSweeney, Renshaw and Peake star in big Australia A win

Sam Elliott ran through the Sri Lanka batting with five wickets during the first one-day game in Darwin

McSweeney, Renshaw and Peake star in big Australia A win

Renshaw and Sangha to captain Australia A against Sri Lanka A

Renshaw gets a chance against Sri Lanka A in three 50-over matches to press for inclusion in Australia's new-look ODI team

Renshaw and Sangha to captain Australia A against Sri Lanka A

Paine set to coach Australia A across three series this year

Griffith and Franklin to stand-in for absent Vettori as bowling coach in the Caribbean while Wade will be assistant coach for the T20Is

Paine set to coach Australia A across three series this year
