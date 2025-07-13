Matches (18)
Australia A vs Sri Lanka A, 1st unofficial Test at Darwin, AUS-A vs SL-A, Jul 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st unofficial Test, Darwin, July 13 - 16, 2025, Sri Lanka A tour of Australia
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Australia A
L
L
W
W
W
Sri Lanka A
W
W
L
D
W
Match centre Ground time: 15:44
Squad
SL-A
AUS-A
Player
Role
|Batter
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Marrara Oval, Darwin
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|13,14,15,16 July 2025 - day (4-day match)
