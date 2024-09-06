Matches (11)
CPL 2024 (2)
SCO vs AUS (1)
T20 Blast (2)
RHF Trophy (4)
Duleep Trophy (2)

Bears vs Gloucs, 4th Quarter Final at Birmingham, T20 Blast, Sep 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th Quarter Final (D/N), Birmingham, September 06, 2024, Vitality Blast
PrevNext
Birmingham Bears FlagBirmingham Bears
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
Tomorrow
6:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
WARKS Win & Bat
GLOUC Win & Bat
WARKS Win & Bowl
GLOUC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:02
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days6 September 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
T20 Blast News

Ollie Robinson shows Sussex he's still got it, even as England turn the page

In another world, Blast matchwinner would be lining up for Oval Test; instead he's off to Finals Day

Ollie Robinson shows Sussex he's still got it, even as England turn the page

Dom Sibley, Sam Curran power Surrey to Finals Day at Durham's expense

Jones leads recovery from 69 for 6, after Worrall and Topley take command for hosts

Dom Sibley, Sam Curran power Surrey to Finals Day at Durham's expense

Jos Buttler doubt for Australia T20Is after pulling out of Blast quarter-final

England captain withdraws from Lancashire's match at Hove, hasn't played since June

Jos Buttler doubt for Australia T20Is after pulling out of Blast quarter-final

Cayman T10 injury rules Bopara out of Northants' Blast quarter-final

Teenage seamer Raphy Weatherall also out for season with back stress fracture

Cayman T10 injury rules Bopara out of Northants' Blast quarter-final

Jos Buttler targeting Lancashire's T20 Blast quarter-final for injury comeback

England white-ball captain has not featured since T20 World Cup due to calf injury

Jos Buttler targeting Lancashire's T20 Blast quarter-final for injury comeback
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Vitality Blast

North Group
TeamMWLPTNRR
BEARS14104201.308
NHNTS148418-0.151
LANCS1474171.109
DURH147615-0.325
LEICS146614-0.119
DERBS1467130.112
YORKS146713-0.035
WORCS144108-0.192
NOTTS14398-1.699
South Group
TeamMWLPTNRR
SUR1493200.777
SUSS1495180.607
SOM1485170.497
GLOUC1476150.503
ESSEX1476150.201
GLAM146713-0.592
HANTS144711-0.556
MIDDX14389-1.487
KENT144108-0.486
Full Table