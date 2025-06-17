Matches (21)
Kovai vs Trichy, 15th Match at Salem, TNPL, Jun 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match (N), Salem, June 17, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Lyca Kovai Kings FlagLyca Kovai Kings
Trichy Grand Cholas FlagTrichy Grand Cholas
Tomorrow
1:45 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
7
Trichy Grand CholasTrichy Grand Cholas
30300-0.482
8
Lyca Kovai KingsLyca Kovai Kings
30300-1.658
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
M Shahrukh Khan
10 M • 284 Runs • 56.8 Avg • 186.84 SR
B Sai Sudharsan
7 M • 238 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 150.63 SR
R Sanjay Yadav
10 M • 305 Runs • 38.13 Avg • 144.54 SR
Waseem Ahmed
10 M • 277 Runs • 30.78 Avg • 135.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Shahrukh Khan
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.93 Econ • 14.84 SR
J Subramanyan
10 M • 8 Wkts • 7.36 Econ • 27 SR
V Athisayaraj Davidson
10 M • 16 Wkts • 9.09 Econ • 12.5 SR
K Easwaran
6 M • 11 Wkts • 8.76 Econ • 9.09 SR
Squad
Match details
Salem Cricket Foundation Ground
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
Match days17 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Tamil Nadu Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
CSG33062.264
SAL4316-0.448
TT42240.587
NRK32140.486
DD32140.405
SMP3122-1.132
TRI3030-0.482
LKK3030-1.658
