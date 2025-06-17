Matches (21)
Kovai vs Trichy, 15th Match at Salem, TNPL, Jun 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
15th Match (N), Salem, June 17, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kovai
W
L
L
L
L
Trichy
L
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LKK10 M • 284 Runs • 56.8 Avg • 186.84 SR
LKK7 M • 238 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 150.63 SR
TRIC10 M • 305 Runs • 38.13 Avg • 144.54 SR
TRIC10 M • 277 Runs • 30.78 Avg • 135.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LKK10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.93 Econ • 14.84 SR
10 M • 8 Wkts • 7.36 Econ • 27 SR
10 M • 16 Wkts • 9.09 Econ • 12.5 SR
TRIC6 M • 11 Wkts • 8.76 Econ • 9.09 SR
Squad
LKK
TRIC
Player
Role
|-
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|-
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Salem Cricket Foundation Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
|Match days
|17 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Tamil Nadu Premier League News
State T20 leagues play a vital part in India's cricket ecosystem, but they're being taken for granted
Leagues in Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh have all helped nurture future IPL stars, but they need to be supported better