Nellai vs Madurai, 16th Match at Salem, TNPL, Jun 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
16th Match (N), Salem, June 18, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nellai
L
W
W
L
W
Madurai
L
W
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:33
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NRK10 M • 352 Runs • 44 Avg • 144.85 SR
4 M • 169 Runs • 42.25 Avg • 156.48 SR
SMP10 M • 168 Runs • 28 Avg • 135.48 SR
4 M • 143 Runs • 35.75 Avg • 147.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NRK9 M • 16 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 12.25 SR
NRK3 M • 6 Wkts • 7.18 Econ • 11 SR
SMP10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.25 Econ • 16.3 SR
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.77 Econ • 23.77 SR
Squad
NRK
SMP
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Salem Cricket Foundation Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
|Match days
|18 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
