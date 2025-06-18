Matches (10)
Nellai vs Madurai, 16th Match at Salem, TNPL, Jun 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match (N), Salem, June 18, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Nellai Royal Kings FlagNellai Royal Kings
Siechem Madurai Panthers FlagSiechem Madurai Panthers
Tomorrow
1:45 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
Nellai Royal KingsNellai Royal Kings
321040.486
6
Siechem Madurai PanthersSiechem Madurai Panthers
31202-1.132
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KB Arun Karthik
10 M • 352 Runs • 44 Avg • 144.85 SR
D Santhosh Kumar
4 M • 169 Runs • 42.25 Avg • 156.48 SR
NS Chaturved
10 M • 168 Runs • 28 Avg • 135.48 SR
B Anirudh
4 M • 143 Runs • 35.75 Avg • 147.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Sonu Yadav
9 M • 16 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 12.25 SR
S Rathi
3 M • 6 Wkts • 7.18 Econ • 11 SR
M Ashwin
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.25 Econ • 16.3 SR
Gurjapneet Singh
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.77 Econ • 23.77 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Salem Cricket Foundation Ground
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
Match days18 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
