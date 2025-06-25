Matches (15)
Madurai vs Trichy, 23rd Match at Tirunelveli, TNPL, Jun 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

23rd Match (N), Tirunelveli, June 25, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Siechem Madurai Panthers FlagSiechem Madurai Panthers
Trichy Grand Cholas FlagTrichy Grand Cholas
Tomorrow
1:45 PM

Match yet to begin

Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Siechem Madurai Panthers
52304-1.517
Trichy Grand Cholas
51402-0.187
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
B Anirudh
6 M • 191 Runs • 31.83 Avg • 139.41 SR
NS Chaturved
10 M • 166 Runs • 23.71 Avg • 133.87 SR
R Sanjay Yadav
10 M • 277 Runs • 30.78 Avg • 137.81 SR
R Rajkumar
10 M • 268 Runs • 44.67 Avg • 216.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Ashwin
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.72 Econ • 18.72 SR
Gurjapneet Singh
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.47 Econ • 19.6 SR
V Athisayaraj Davidson
10 M • 17 Wkts • 9.06 Econ • 12.82 SR
P Saravana Kumar
10 M • 10 Wkts • 9.22 Econ • 17.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Chennai Super Kings Ground, Tirunelveli
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
Match days25 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Tamil Nadu Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
CSG660121.488
TT53261.424
DD53260.196
SAL6336-0.628
NRK5234-0.549
SMP5234-1.517
TRI5142-0.187
LKK5142-0.349
