Madurai vs Trichy, 23rd Match at Tirunelveli, TNPL, Jun 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
23rd Match (N), Tirunelveli, June 25, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Madurai
L
W
L
W
L
Trichy
L
L
L
W
L
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 191 Runs • 31.83 Avg • 139.41 SR
SMP10 M • 166 Runs • 23.71 Avg • 133.87 SR
TRIC10 M • 277 Runs • 30.78 Avg • 137.81 SR
TRIC10 M • 268 Runs • 44.67 Avg • 216.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SMP10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.72 Econ • 18.72 SR
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.47 Econ • 19.6 SR
10 M • 17 Wkts • 9.06 Econ • 12.82 SR
TRIC10 M • 10 Wkts • 9.22 Econ • 17.5 SR
Squad
SMP
TRIC
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Chennai Super Kings Ground, Tirunelveli
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
|Match days
|25 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Tamil Nadu Premier League News
Ashwin and Dindigul Dragons cleared of ball-tampering allegations in TNPL
Madurai Panthers alleged that Ashwin's team had changed the condition of the ball using "special towels with pre-applied roughening agent"
State T20 leagues play a vital part in India's cricket ecosystem, but they're being taken for granted
Leagues in Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh have all helped nurture future IPL stars, but they need to be supported better