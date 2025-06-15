Matches (21)
Salem vs Nellai, 13th Match at Salem, TNPL, Jun 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
13th Match (N), Salem, June 15, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Salem
L
L
W
W
W
Nellai
L
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SAL8 M • 243 Runs • 34.71 Avg • 125.25 SR
SAL10 M • 164 Runs • 32.8 Avg • 188.5 SR
NRK10 M • 379 Runs • 42.11 Avg • 147.47 SR
10 M • 161 Runs • 17.89 Avg • 112.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SAL10 M • 20 Wkts • 8.39 Econ • 11.65 SR
SAL9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.18 Econ • 17.1 SR
NRK9 M • 16 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 12.62 SR
7 M • 5 Wkts • 7.64 Econ • 23.4 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SAL
NRK
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Salem Cricket Foundation Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
|Match days
|15 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Tamil Nadu Premier League News
State T20 leagues play a vital part in India's cricket ecosystem, but they're being taken for granted
Leagues in Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh have all helped nurture future IPL stars, but they need to be supported better