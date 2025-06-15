Matches (21)
Salem vs Nellai, 13th Match at Salem, TNPL, Jun 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match (N), Salem, June 15, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
SKM Salem Spartans FlagSKM Salem Spartans
Nellai Royal Kings FlagNellai Royal Kings
Tomorrow
1:45 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
SKM Salem SpartansSKM Salem Spartans
330060.407
5
Nellai Royal KingsNellai Royal Kings
21102-0.759
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Kavin
8 M • 243 Runs • 34.71 Avg • 125.25 SR
S Harish Kumar
10 M • 164 Runs • 32.8 Avg • 188.5 SR
KB Arun Karthik
10 M • 379 Runs • 42.11 Avg • 147.47 SR
G Ajitesh
10 M • 161 Runs • 17.89 Avg • 112.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Poiyamozhi
10 M • 20 Wkts • 8.39 Econ • 11.65 SR
Sunny Sandhu
9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.18 Econ • 17.1 SR
R Sonu Yadav
9 M • 16 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 12.62 SR
Emmanuel Cherian
7 M • 5 Wkts • 7.64 Econ • 23.4 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SAL
NRK
Player
Role
S Abishiek 
Top order Batter
Ajith Ram 
Bowler
Eshwar M 
Wicketkeeper
J Gowri Sankar 
Bowling Allrounder
Hari Nishaanth 
Opening Batter
Harish Kumar 
Allrounder
Himalaya 
Wicketkeeper
Sudhan Kandepan 
Middle order Batter
Karthick Manikandan 
Bowler
R Kavin 
Wicketkeeper
Boopathi Kumar 
Middle order Batter
Mohammed Mohammed 
Bowler
Pavithran R 
Bowler
M Poiyamozhi 
Allrounder
Dev Rahul 
Bowler
Nidhish Rajagopal 
Allrounder
Rahil Shah 
Bowler
Sunny Sandhu 
Allrounder
Rajendran Vivek 
Middle order Batter
ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 
Bowler
Match details
Salem Cricket Foundation Ground
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
Match days15 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
