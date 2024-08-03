Matches (18)
Men's Hundred (3)
WI vs SA (1)
Women's Hundred (3)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
One-Day Cup (6)
SL vs IND (1)
TNPL (1)
Canada T20 (2)

Phoenix vs Brave, 13th Match at Birmingham, Women's Hundred, Aug 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match, Birmingham, August 03, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Birmingham Phoenix (Women) FlagBirmingham Phoenix (Women)
Southern Brave (Women) FlagSouthern Brave (Women)
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SFM Devine
10 M • 258 Runs • 25.8 Avg • 124.03 SR
AE Jones
10 M • 198 Runs • 28.29 Avg • 133.78 SR
DN Wyatt
10 M • 323 Runs • 32.3 Avg • 140.43 SR
ME Bouchier
10 M • 309 Runs • 38.63 Avg • 138.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KA Levick
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.92 Econ • 11.47 SR
EL Arlott
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.4 Econ • 13.18 SR
GL Adams
10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 11.68 SR
LK Bell
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.15 Econ • 15.3 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
SQUAD
BP-W
SB-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Ellyse Perry (c)
Allrounder
Emily Arlott 
Bowler
Hannah Baker 
Bowler
Suzie Bates 
Allrounder
Chloe Brewer 
Batting Allrounder
Sophie Devine 
Batting Allrounder
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Emma Jones 
-
Sterre Kalis 
Top order Batter
Katie Levick 
Bowler
Alice Macleod 
Allrounder
Charis Pavely 
Allrounder
Seren Smale 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Fran Wilson 
Middle order Batter
Issy Wong 
Bowler
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Series
Season2024
Match days03 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-W22041.603
LS-W32140.305
WF-W3214-0.017
MO-W3214-0.027
TR-W31220.267
BP-W3122-1.033
SB-W3021-0.211
NSC-W2011-0.500
