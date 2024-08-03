Matches (18)
Phoenix vs Brave, 13th Match at Birmingham, Women's Hundred, Aug 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score
13th Match, Birmingham, August 03, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Phoenix
L
L
L
L
W
Brave
W
W
L
T
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BP-W10 M • 258 Runs • 25.8 Avg • 124.03 SR
BP-W10 M • 198 Runs • 28.29 Avg • 133.78 SR
SB-W10 M • 323 Runs • 32.3 Avg • 140.43 SR
SB-W10 M • 309 Runs • 38.63 Avg • 138.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BP-W10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.92 Econ • 11.47 SR
BP-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.4 Econ • 13.18 SR
SB-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 11.68 SR
SB-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.15 Econ • 15.3 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
SQUAD
BP-W
SB-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|03 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
